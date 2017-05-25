Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard commencement speech here

College dropout-turned-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally got his degree today, and now he’s about to give Harvard’s 366th commencement speech.

You can watch him speak here when he starts between 3pm and 3:30 Eastern Time, or just past noon on the west coast. We’ll embed the Facebook Live broadcast right here on TechCrunch, and provide frequent updates on any news or insights he mentions.

“I’ll share what I’ve learned about our generation and the world we’re all building together” Zuckerberg writes. “This is personally important to me and I’ve been writing it for a while.”

Until then, you can check out this funny video of Zuck in his old Harvard dorm room.

He talks about how he built Facebook while skipping lectures, driving his roommate and co-founder Dustin Moskovitz crazy, and the snack-stealing habits of some of his friends.

Featured Image: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images