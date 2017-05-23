Uber

Uber loses its general counsel for EMEA

Another high-up person at Uber has left the company. Jim Callaghan, Uber’s general counsel of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, recently stepped down, Recode reports.

His departure, which is reportedly due to family reasons, is the latest in a series of departures at Uber this year. In the last few months, Uber has also lost its VP of global vehicle programshead of comms, president, head of AI Labs, VP of growth and SVP of engineering.

Callaghan’s departure comes a couple of days after Uber decided to promote Salle Yoo from general counsel to chief legal officer. Uber is actively looking for a new general counsel, who will report to Yoo once they come on board.

I’ve reached out to Uber and will update this story if I hear back.

Featured Image: Visual Idiot/Shutterstock

  • Uber
