Uber’s VP of global vehicle programs is out

Uber has lost yet another executive to continue the exodus of departures at the transportation company, Automotive News reports. This time, it’s Uber VP of Global Vehicle Programs Sherif Marakby, who helped launch Uber’s self-driving program in Pittsburgh.

It’s not clear why Marakby left but Uber told Auto News that it was not related to the lawsuit with Waymo. It’s also not clear if he left as a result of the sexual harassment allegations, but something tells me that scandal probably didn’t make him particularly pumped to stick around. Marakby joined Uber last April after working at Ford for 25 years.

In the past few months, a gazillion people have left Uber. Ok, a gazillion is a bit of an exaggeration, but Marakby’s departure comes not too long after Uber lost its head of comms, president, head of AI Labs, VP of growth and SVP of engineering.

I’ve reached out to Uber and will update this story if I hear back.