Rocket Internet sells 51% of fashion site Namshi to Dubai’s Emaar Malls for $151M

Emaar Malls missed out on a bid to buy Souq when Amazon picked up the Dubai-based online retailer for about $650 million in March. Now the retailing giant of the Middle East is making another acquisition to step up its game in e-commerce. Today Rocket Internet — the Berlin-based e-commerce incubator — announced that it has sold 51 percent of Namshi, its Middle Eastern Amazon clone, to Emaar for $151 million.

The deal sets up an interesting competitive landscape in the region, pitting Emaar, the largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the Middle East, against Amazon, which is now moving into grabbing more revenue and customers in the region via its new acquisition of Souq.

Emaar Malls has long been looking to ramp up its presence on the web and said that it will use the new asset to expand its logistics and expand more brands to selling online.

This has also led its head, chairman Mohamed Alabbar, to make a number of other investments, such as taking a stake in logistics company Aramex, and set up plans for building a rival to Souq called Noon. Noon has yet to launch, and it’s not clear if Namshi will replace, complement, or operate completely separately from it.