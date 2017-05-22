Amazon
Crunch Report | Ford names Jim Hackett as new CEO

  1. Ford names Jim Hackett CEO to take its connected car plans up a gear
  2. Dish integrates with Amazon Alexa for hands-free TV 
  3. Patreon doubles in a year to 1M paying patrons and 50K creators
  4. Verse grabs $20.5M to take its p2p payments play beyond Europe

Written & Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Edited & Hosted by: Joe Zolnoski
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro

Tito Hamze is on vacation on Wednesday. 🎉🎉🎉

