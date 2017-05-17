We’ve come to the final day of Disrupt NY 2017, and the fun shows no signs of stopping.

Today, we’ve got a one-on-one with Naval Ravikant, a special reveal with Judah Friedlander, a fireside chat with Garry Kasparov, and the Startup Battlefield Finals.

Oh, and did we mention that MixHalo, a startup founded by Incubus lead guitarist Mike Einziger, will be demoing its new audio technology with a live performance by Incubus and Pharrell? Because that’s definitely happening.

We’ve had an amazing show thus far, and it’s looking like we’re going to close on a high note.

You can check out the whole thing right here or on YouTube, or Twitch.

Select segments of the show will be live streamed to Facebook Live and Periscope.

Featured Image: Getty Images