Apple Pay is now available in Italy

Apple’s wireless payment system Apple Pay is now up and running in Italy. The company partnered with a handful of banks and popular retailers.

Italian customers can now add their payment cards to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple Pay currently supports Boon, Carrefour Banca and UniCredit.

In the coming months, other financial institutions are also going to add Apple Pay support, such as N26, American Express, CartaBCC, ExpendiaSmart, Fineco, Hype, Mediolanum and Widiba.

If you have an N26 account but don’t live in Italy, this is an encouraging sign as I wouldn’t be surprised if N26 added Apple Pay support for customers in France and other European countries where Apple Pay is operating.

Many grocery stores supported Apple Pay from day one. And I’m sure most retailers will soon support Apple Pay if they already support contactless payments with their existing payment system.

It seems like Apple is accelerating international rollout for Apple Pay. The service is now live in more than a dozen countries.