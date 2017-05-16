One day down, two more to go. Welcome to our live coverage of Disrupt NY 2017 Day two.

Today’s agenda includes Instagram’s VP of Product Kevin Weil, Synthego’s Paul Dabrowski, Pinterest’s Tim Kendall, and Caribou Science’s Rachel Haurwitz. Plus, we’ll be continuing our Founder Spotlight showcase with PS Dept, Capsule and Button.

And then, of course, we have the continuation of the Startup Battlefield.

So, even if you aren’t in attendance, you can still watch the whole show right here, on YouTube, and on Twitch.

Select segments of the show will be live streamed to Facebook Live and Periscope.

