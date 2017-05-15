Intel could be about to release a very expensive Core i9 CPU

Computex is right around the corner. While we don’t generally cover PC component updates, this leak about Intel’s plan is interesting. The company is apparently about to unveil a new lineup of desktop CPUs with a new high-end Core i9 CPU with 12 cores.

Intel’s plans leaked on AnandTech’s board. It looks like some employee or partner took a photo of a PowerPoint presentation in German with the full upcoming lineup.

I’ll let you head over to AnandTech for details, but the most powerful option is going to be a beast. With 12 cores and a power consumption of 140W, this is likely going to be the most powerful CPU in town. You’ll only be able to use it in a desktop computer, and I think it would be a great option for the upcoming Mac Pro.

The only issue is that Intel’s top CPUs tend to cost a small fortune. I wouldn’t be surprised if Intel asked for more than $1,000 for this Core i9 CPU.

Other Core i9 options are going to feature 6, 8 or 10 cores. And if you tend to run single-threaded tasks, Intel will be able to run those tasks at a higher clock thanks to Turbo Clock 3.0.

All these CPUs should be announced pretty soon with most of them shipping in June and the high-end i9 shipping in August. While many people use laptops or lower end CPUs, it’s good to see that Intel wants to keep innovating on the CPU front. Over time, it’s going to benefit everyone.