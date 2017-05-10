TechCrunch Disrupt NY is right around the corner. In anticipation of the occasion, here’s a helpful rundown of everything you’ll need to get the most out of your Disrupt experience.

Checking In

Doors open to attendees at 7:00am on Monday and Tuesday and 7:30am on Wednesday. Programming begins at 9am each day. Print out your Universe ticket or pull it up on a mobile device for quick entry into Disrupt. Please bring your government-issued photo ID each day of the conference.

Lost Badge Fee

Don’t forget your badge every day – there is a $500 reprint fee for lost or misplaced badges.

Venue

We are excited to be back in Manhattan! Pier 36 will be our home for the next few days.

Pier 36

299 South St.

New York, NY 10002

Parking

We recommend taking a ride share service as there is no parking at the venue for attendees. If you do drive, here is a list of parking lots in the area.

Public Transportation

The nearest subway station is East Broadway Station. It’s about a 10 minute walk to Pier 36 or a five-minute drive. Nearby bus line stops are M22, M21, M15.

Rideshare

Cycle

There are several Citi Bike stations within a few blocks of Pier 36.

Download the Disrupt App

The Disrupt mobile app is now available to download in the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores!

Use the mobile app during Disrupt to:

Find and chat with other Disrupt attendees

Vote for the Startup Wild Cards each day

View the complete agenda and speaker bios

Get reminders for the sessions you don’t want to miss

Discover all of the early stage startups in Startup and Hardware Alley and sponsors on the show floor

Watch the live stream and videos posted live from the event

As a registered attendee, you can log-in to the app to communicate with other attendees and get access to all of the content – have your Universe registration ticket ID or Universe account log-in handy. Any questions? Email disruptapp@techcrunch.com

Registration

Universe is the official ticketing platform of Disrupt. If you purchased a ticket, you used Universe. We love them and we think you will, too. If you haven’t purchased a ticket, please go do that here!

Startup Workshops

To make the most of your time at Disrupt, we’re providing our entrepreneurs with actionable ideas and free education-focused content in partnership with Galvanize. Join us May 15-16 (Monday, Tuesday) for three special workshops:

AI/Machine Learning Is Taking Over the World. Here’s How To Win And Not Get Shredded

Power Pairing. Pair Programming For Accelerating Junior Dev Contributions To Startups

Progressive Web Apps Are The Future

Space at the TechCrunch Startup Workshops is limited so make sure to sign up here.

Women of Disrupt Breakfast

Our newest networking event, check out the Women of Disrupt breakfast on Tuesday from 7:30am – 9:30am. All female Disrupt attendees will receive an invitation via Paperless Post. If you have already registered and have not received your invitation, email marketing@techcrunch.com to request one. Sponsored by Live A Moment.

On-site Nursing Suite

Mamava is returning to provide a private nursing suite on site at Disrupt NY. A dedicated cooler is stationed at the VIP help desk if you’d like to store bottles during the show. Ask for more information at the speaker registration table at front registration.

Childcare during Disrupt and Hackathon

We’ve also partnered with Sitter Studio to offer discounted rates for residential or in-room hotel childcare – just mention you’re attending TechCrunch Disrupt when booking our special $27/hour rate.

Afterparty & Closing Concert

Hang out with TechCrunch at the afterparty Tuesday night at Slate. There will be games, drinks, and prizes! Singer Jidenna and Local Natives will bring their awesome sounds to the closing concert on Wednesday at Webster Hall. Your Disrupt badge gets you access to both our Tuesday night afterparty and the closing concert. Make sure to bring your badge!

FAQs

If you have any other questions, check out our FAQ page.

Sponsors

Netcapital is the official funding portal of Disrupt. Netcapital gets you investment access to startups exhibiting at Disrupt. Get alerts for new startups and invest live at the event from your phone, if you set up your account in advance.

Verisign is the Official Domain Provider of Disrupt NY 2017! The .com domain, powered by Verisign, is the world’s premier web address—the global standard for doing business online. They’re meeting with startups at Disrupt to help them take the next step in growing their business.