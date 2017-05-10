Snap earned $8.3M on Spectacles “and other revenue” in Q1, $4.5M in Q4

Snapchat won’t say exactly how many Spectacles its sold, but it did admit today that the “Other revenue” category that’s mostly from Spectacles brought in around $4.5 million in revenue in Q4 2016, and over $8.3 million in revenue in Q1 2017.

Ignoring other possible revenue drivers in this category, at the $130 price point this revenue means Snap would have sold around 34,600 pair of Spectacles in Q4 and 63,800 pairs in Q1. However, the sales count could be lower if there were significant other revenue sources included in this bucket.

With Snap losing $2.2 billion in the Q1 2017, that $8.3 million isn’t going to get it much closer to profitability. And clearly Spectacles haven’t done much to boost Snapchat’s user growth by making it seem cooler, considering how few users its added since Instagram launched its Stories clone.

As Snap considers the next physical camera it wants to build, it may need something with more widespread appeal than a computer you wear on your face. One it’s explored and that we think would be a smart bet: a 360 camera that attaches to your phone.