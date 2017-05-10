Slack is down for some users (Update: Slack is back!)

So if you’re having trouble getting started at work this morning, just know that you’re not alone.

Slack’s own service status website says (as of 9:13 AM ET) that some users are unable to load the app.

We’re seeing reports of degraded service for users. Symptoms include being unable to load the app or it not loading fully. We’re looking into it as we speak, we’re very sorry for the disruption.

Slack also tweeted about it.

If you’re having trouble connecting to Slack, it’s not you, it’s us. We’re terribly sorry, please do bear with us. https://t.co/eLMHAzMgUY — Slack (@SlackHQ) May 10, 2017

Obviously, with Slack down, people are turning to Twitter:

Publishers around the world grind to a halt as Slack goes down. — Ben Woods (@TheNextWoods) May 10, 2017

i wonder if Microsoft teams goes down as often as slack does — donut @ me (@dcseifert) May 10, 2017

Update 9:57 AM ET: Slack is back on track:

Our CDN provider was undergoing a DDoS attack and our team have been able to route around it. We’re happy to share that you should now be able to connect to Slack as normal. Thank you for your patience while we worked on this!

Carry on.

