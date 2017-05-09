You can now buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 in the U.S.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the best Android phones out there. Until now, you had to contact your phone carrier to get a new phone with some bloatware. What a terrible deal.

Starting today, you can now buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ without any of the bloatware. You can purchase the device on Samsung.com or in Best Buy stores.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 starts at $724.99 with 64GB of storage, while the S8+ starts at $824.99 with the same amount of storage. You can choose your carrier later or even use it outside of the U.S. if it’s cheaper to buy one when you’re traveling to the U.S.

Unlocked phones are only available in Midnight Black (also known as black). And that’s about all you need to know.

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s killer feature is its display. The company has chosen to move away from the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio to build a taller display. The result is quite impressive as it feels like you’re using a phone with a big display, but it doesn’t feel as cumbersome as a traditional phablet.

Design and build quality also stand out when you compare it to your average Android phone. But let’s see if it will be enough to convince Android buyers that they should spend quite a bit of money on a new Samsung phone. Mid-range Android phones have become quite good.