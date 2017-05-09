Here is the “Orange Is The New Black” Season 5 trailer

Anticipation is at full force for this summer’s slate of TV. New “House of Cards” is due soon, and “Game of Thrones” returns toward the end of the summer. But none is quite as exciting as the return of “Orange Is The New Black,” with season five, which is to be released on June 9.

This morning, Netflix put up a full two-minute trailer for the upcoming season.

SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT

Last season’s finale left us at a pivotal moment in the series. The inmates of Litchfield were in the midst of a full-blown riot following the murder of Poussey.

What will happen next is anyone’s guess, though it seems that the ladies of OITNB have taken over the facility and are demanding change.

We won’t know for sure until June 9, but this trailer should help hold you over until then.