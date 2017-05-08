Food startup Maple shuts down operations in New York to join Deliveroo

Maple, the prepared food delivery startup that had raised over $25 million, tried to differentiate itself from other startups by owning the whole process of the food cycle from sourcing the food, to preparing it and then delivering it. As the headline suggests, it didn’t work out for Maple. That’s why Maple is ceasing operations in New York (the only city it served) and teaming up with UK-based food delivery company Deliveroo.

“Given the overlap in our goals and the significant scale of Deliveroo’s operations, working together makes sense,” Maple co-founders Caleb Merkl (pictured above) and Akshay Navle wrote on the company blog. “As a result, some members of the Maple team will join Deliveroo operations in London, and our technology will be used to help accelerate growth and efficiency across the platform.”

When I reached out to Merkl for comment, a PR rep replied that Deliveroo will be integrating Maple’s technology into its platform. The spokesperson also said that Merkl, Navle and Maple CTO Dan Cowgill “are all definitely joining at this stage.”

Maple’s work will continue to live on through Deliveroo, Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu told TechCrunch via email. More specifically, Deliveroo will use Maple’s tech to “help accelerate the growth of Deliveroo Editions, a brand new platform that helps restaurants to launch, test and take their menus nationwide without the need for a high street premise,” Shu said. “In our mission to build the very best food delivery service in the world, this is another big step as we deliver more top quality food to more customers around the world.”

Turmoil and change is nothing new for the on-demand food delivery space. Munchery, for example, has had a rough time lately — between the layoffs, burning through most of the money it has raised and food waste. Last year, SpoonRocket shut down its operations in the U.S. Meanwhile, Sprig’s strategy has evolved to sell meals from inside its kitchen, as well as offer deliveries via Square-owned Caviar.

Here’s the full letter from the founders: