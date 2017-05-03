WhatsApp’s “Status” Snapchat clone hits 175M daily users in 10 weeks
WhatsApp’s version of Snapchat Stories is already pulling in nearly 10% of the messaging app’s users. Mark Zuckerberg today announced that WhatsApp Stories now has 175 million daily users after only launching in mid-February. That’s made more impressive because Status lives in a separate tab of WhatsApp, instead of showing up at the top of the home screen like Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, and Messenger Day.
