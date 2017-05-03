crunch report
crunch
Crunch Report | Facebook Hires 3,000 People After Getting Disturbed
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- Facebook to add 3,000 to team reviewing posts with hate speech, crimes, and other harming posts
- Hulu officially launches its live TV service at $39.99 per month
- GM’s Maven Gig is a car sharing service tailor-made for the gig economy
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
