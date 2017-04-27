Crunch Report | China’s Didi Chuxing Valuation Hits $50B
Meet Nintendo’s new $150 2DS XL console, launching July 28
- China’s Didi Chuxing is raising up to $6 billion at a valuation of over $50 billion
- SiriusXM acquires connected car company Automatic for over $100M
- Everfi raises $190 million to teach life skills and touchy subjects online
- Report: Apple Music revamp planned for iOS 11, service to include up to 10 original series
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
