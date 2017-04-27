Another iPhone 8 leak hints at wireless charging

Slowly but surely, we’re getting hints about the next iPhone from multiple leaks. Today’s new image from @OnLeaks shows that the next iPhone could feature wireless charging.

In this iPhone schematic, it’s easy to spot a rounded surface at the back of the device, indicating that there should be a conductive surface to charge the device.

I know what you’re thinking — Android devices have had wireless charging for years. But it doesn’t mean that iPhone users don’t deserve some wireless love as well.

Other than that, the image shows once again that the two cameras on the back are oriented vertically. The flash should sit in the middle. At the bottom of the device, you can see that the headphone jack is definitely not coming back.

This is a tipped leak what means I can't confirm if legit or not but there you have it… #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/6OgASNUDNb — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2017

More interestingly, the top of the device features four different holes next to the speaker. If I look at my current iPhone 7, there’s only one hole for the selfie camera, and another for the proximity and light sensor. It could mean that the next iPhone could have two selfie cameras and… maybe a selfie flash?

While multiple leaks showed a Touch ID sensor on the back of the device, you can’t see it on this leak. Maybe Apple found a way to integrate the Touch ID sensor in the display.

Rumor has it that Apple is going to release three new iPhones in September. Two of those devices could be updated versions of the iPhone 7 and 7s with better components. The high-end device could feature a brand new design with a giant screen.

Just like Samsung and LG, Apple is expected to fill the front of its phone with a screen, removing the physical home button and extending the screen to the edges of the device. Apple could move away from the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio.

This iPhone could be roughly as big as an iPhone 7, but with more screen real estate. It could be a good compromise between an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 7 Plus.