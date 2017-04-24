Ever since the financial crisis of 2008, investors have become wary of investing in real estate, especially in the residential housing market. But startups have emerged over the last decade to help provide more transparency and accessibility to an industry that until recently had suffered from antiquated technology and a business based mostly on personal relationships between real estate investors, developers and property managers.

At Disrupt NY this year, we will be talking to the founders of two companies looking to new ways of investing in commercial and residential real estate.

First up is Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre, a company that provides a marketplace of investment opportunities for real estate investors. Founded in 2014, Cadre does all the sourcing, due diligence, decision-making and management of investments it makes available, providing a greater level of transparency and oversight to potential investors than was previously available.

Prior to founding Cadre, Williams worked at The Blackstone Group and Goldman Sachs, where he was involved in billions of dollars in transactions across multiple asset types. He also founded an institutional real estate fund to acquire, renovate and sell more than 300 single-family homes and 1,500 multi-family units throughout the U.S.

Also joining us is Eddie Lim, CEO of home equity platform Point. His company enables homeowners to unlock the value of real estate they own by selling equity to investors rather than accruing debt by refinancing their homes.

Lim is a serial entrepreneur who has had a number of successful exits. Most recently, he was co-founder of TrialPay, which was acquired by Visa in 2015. He was also a co-founder of Yub (acquired by Coupons.com), Metails (acquired by Buy.com) and TXN (which had been backed by Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst.

Come check out the panel and learn how these companies are making already rich people even richer by providing access to an asset class that previously was difficult to invest in.

