Apps
Amazon
Apple
DJI
Crunch Report | Uber Responds to iPhone Tracking Report
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Next Story
Jimmy Wales’ Wikitribune to combat fake news with wiki-powered journalism
Today’s Stories
- Uber responds to report that it tracked devices after its app was deleted
- LinkedIn hits 500M member milestone for its social network for the working world
- Amazon’s driverless tech team focuses not on building it, but on how to use it
- DJI’s new FPV goggles let you control your drone with head movements
- The NYT brings its news – and a mini crossword – to Snapchat Discover
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: John Murillo
Notes
Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. Anything could happen before then!
Crunchbase
-
Uber
- Founded 2009
- Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
- Website http://www.uber.com
- Full profile for Uber
-
Apple
- Founded 1976
- Overview Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, portable digital music players, and sells a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. Apple provides many products and services, including iPhone; iPad; iPod; Mac; Apple TV; a portfolio …
- Location Cupertino, CA
- Categories Consumer Electronics, Retail, Hardware, Electronics
- Website http://www.apple.com
- Full profile for Apple
-
- Founded 2003
- Overview LinkedIn is a professional networking site that allows its members to create business connections, search for jobs, and find potential clients. The site also enables its users to build and engage with their professional networks; access shared knowledge and insights; and find business opportunities. It offers LinkedIn mobile applications across various platforms and languages such as iOS, Android, …
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Social Media, Social Recruiting, Professional Networking, Professional Services
- Website http://linkedin.com
- Full profile for LinkedIn
-
DJI
- Founded 2006
- Overview DJI Innovations is a Chinese company that produces commercial and recreational unmanned aerial systems. Its product line covers the high-end UAV flight control system and ground control system, the professional film and TV aerial photography platform, the top commercial gimbal system, the high-definition long-range digital video transmission system, the professional level wireless remote control …
- Location Shenzhen, 30
- Categories Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Wireless, Manufacturing
- Founders Frank Wang
- Full profile for DJI
-
Amazon
- Founded 1994
- Overview Amazon is an e-commerce retailer formed originally to provide consumers with products in two segments. It offers users with merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. Operating in North American and International markets, Amazon provides its services through websites such as amazon.com and amazon.ca. It also enables authors, musicians, filmmakers, …
- Location Seattle, WA
- Categories Crowdsourcing, E-Commerce, Internet, Delivery, Retail, Software
- Founders Jeff Bezos
- Website http://amazon.com
- Full profile for Amazon
-
Amazon Web Services
- Founded 2006
- Overview Amazon Web Services provides information technology infrastructure services to businesses in the form of web services. Its products and solutions include cloud computing, compute, networking, storage and content delivery, databases, analytics, application services, deployment and management, mobile services, applications, AWS marketplace software, startups, enterprises, partners, government and education, …
- Location Seattle, WA
- Categories Web Development, Software, Information Technology, Information Services
- Website http://aws.amazon.com
- Full profile for Amazon Web Services
-
Amazon Echo
- Description Amazon Echo is designed around your voice.
- Website http://www.amazon.com/oc/echo/
- Full profile for Amazon Echo
-
The New York Times
- Founded 1851
- Overview The New York Times creates, collects, and distributes news, information, and entertainment through a daily newspaper and a website. The New York Times has more than 50 websites and publishes 18 newspapers, including the [International Herald Tribune](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/international-herald-tribune) and [The Boston Globe](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/the-boston-globe). …
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Internet, Publishing, Advertising, News
- Website http://www.nytimes.com
- Full profile for The New York Times
-
Snap Inc.
- Founded 2011
- Overview Snap, formerly Snapchat Inc, is a privately owned multinational camera company. Snap is behind Snapchat, a photo messaging app that allows users to take photos, record videos, add text and drawings, and send them to recipients. In 2016, it released Spectacles, video-sharing sunglasses that free the Snapchat app from smartphone cameras.
- Location Venice, CA
- Categories Photography, Messaging, Apps, Mobile
- Founders Evan Spiegel, Reggie Brown
- Website https://www.snap.com
- Full profile for Snap Inc.
0
SHARES