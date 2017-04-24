Apps
Crunch Report | Uber Responds to iPhone Tracking Report

Jimmy Wales’ Wikitribune to combat fake news with wiki-powered journalism

Today's Stories 

  1. Uber responds to report that it tracked devices after its app was deleted
  2. LinkedIn hits 500M member milestone for its social network for the working world
  3. Amazon’s driverless tech team focuses not on building it, but on how to use it
  4. DJI’s new FPV goggles let you control your drone with head movements
  5. The NYT brings its news – and a mini crossword – to Snapchat Discover

Credits

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: John Murillo

Notes

Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. Anything could happen before then!

