Privacy
Apple
iOS
Emil Michael
apple inc

Uber responds to report that it tracked users who deleted its app

Posted by
Next Story

Why tech workers showed up to March for Science

Uber tracked former users even after they deleted the app from their iPhones, a practice that eventually earned CEO Travis Kalanick a scolding from Apple chief executive Tim Cook, the New York Times reports. Uber is pushing back on the allegations, saying that the tracking is a common industry practice used to prevent fraud and account compromise.

Uber allegedly used a practice called fingerprinting to track devices after the app was deleted. Uber reportedly began fingerprinting iPhones as a fraud-prevention method in locations like China. Drivers there would register multiple Uber accounts on stolen iPhones and use them to request rides, thereby boosting the number of overall rides — a metric that Uber rewards with bonuses.

In order to prevent Apple engineers from discovering the fingerprinting, Uber allegedly geofenced Apple’s Cupertino headquarters to hide the code used in the process. But Apple engineers based in other offices discovered the trick, according to the New York Times, leading Cook to summon Kalanick to his office in early 2015.

Cook reportedly told Kalanick, “I’ve heard you’ve been breaking some of our rules,” and threatened to yank Uber from the App Store if it didn’t stop tracking iPhone customers. Kalanick reportedly complied.

However, Uber told TechCrunch that it still uses a form of device fingerprinting in order to detect fraudulent behavior. If a device has been associated with fraud in the past, a new sign-up from that device should raise a red flag, an Uber spokesperson said. Uber suggested that the practice of fingerprinting was modified to comply with Apple’s rules rather than discontinued altogether.

“We absolutely do not track individual users or their location if they’ve deleted the app. As the New York Times story notes towards the very end, this is a typical way to prevent fraudsters from loading Uber onto a stolen phone, putting in a stolen credit card, taking an expensive ride and then wiping the phone—over and over again. Similar techniques are also used for detecting and blocking suspicious logins to protect our users’ accounts. Being able to recognize known bad actors when they try to get back onto our network is an important security measure for both Uber and our users,” an Uber spokesperson said.

The New York Times also reports that Uber purchased Lyft rider receipts from an intelligence firm. The company partnered with a firm called Slice Intelligence to do research on Lyft customers. Uber reportedly purchased Lyft users’ ride receipts from Slice, which the company accumulates through an email digest service it owns, in order to study its competitor’s business.

In late 2016, nearly two years after Kalanick’s sit-down with Cook, an update to Uber’s app allowed the company to begin tracking its customers’ locations even when they aren’t using the app. Uber said that it would only track users for five minutes after they begin or end a ride in order to ensure a more accurate pickup location and a safe exit from the vehicle after the ride. This tracking relies on user consent — an Uber customer has to enable location services for the app — and is in line with Apple’s developer rules. 

Related Articles

Uber allows more time for sexism probe, expects report by end of May Uber employees thought it'd be a good idea to paint a '#Undelete' mural Uber shares growing financials to distract from negative publicity

The new reports of privacy-infringing practices come on the heels of allegations of sexual harassment at Uber and in the midst of a trade secret lawsuit brought against the company by Waymo, the self-driving car unit owned by Alphabet. Kalanick has admitted he needs leadership help and is reportedly seeking a chief operating officer to help balance his hard-charging leadership style. An independent report on Uber’s workplace culture, prompted by the sexual harassment claims, is expected at the end of May.

Featured Image: Getty Images

Crunchbase

  • iOS

  • Travis Kalanick

    • Bio Travis Kalanick is a co-founder and the CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. Travis Kalanick is an entrepreneur in the areas of consumer internet, transportation, and enterprise content delivery. His most recent company, Uber, an on-demand black car service, seeks to be “Everyone’s Private Driver” by bringing disruptive technology and business innovation to urban transportation challenges. Prior …
    • Full profile for Travis Kalanick

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

  • Apple

    • Founded 1976
    • Overview Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, portable digital music players, and sells a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. Apple provides many products and services, including iPhone; iPad; iPod; Mac; Apple TV; a portfolio …
    • Location Cupertino, CA
    • Categories Consumer Electronics, Retail, Hardware, Electronics
    • Website http://www.apple.com
    • Full profile for Apple

  • Tim Cook

    • Bio Timothy Cook is Apple's CEO. He took over from Steve Jobs on 25 August 2011. In his previous position as COO, Cook was responsible for all of the company's worldwide sales and operations, including end-to-end management of Apple's supply chain, sales activities, and service and support in all markets and countries. He also headed Apple's Macintosh division and played a key role in the continued …
    • Full profile for Tim Cook

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • iOS
  • Emil Michael
  • apple inc
  • Apple
  • Privacy
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Why tech workers showed up to March for Science

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard