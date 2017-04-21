I’m excited to announce that Bernard Coleman, Uber’s global head of diversity and inclusion, will be speaking in a fireside chat at TC Sessions: Justice, our day-long event about diversity, inclusion and social justice.

Coleman joined Uber earlier this year in January, and has had to hit the ground running in light of sexual harassment allegations and the release of Uber’s first diversity report. Coleman formerly worked as Hilary for America’s chief diversity and human resources officer.

Other speakers at TC Sessions: Justice include activist DeRay McKesson, Facebook Global Head of Diversity Maxine Williams, Salesforce Chief Equality Officer Tony Prophet and Y Combinator Partner Michael Seibel. You can check out the agenda here.

TC Sessions: Justice is right around the corner, taking place on June 6 at the Alamo Drafthouse in San Francisco. If you want to attend, be sure to request an invitation here.

Featured Image: Catalyst