There is nothing quite like Seattle in June. Everything is green, the sun shines, and the air is crisp. And, of course, TechCrunch heads into town for the annual TC Meetup + Pitch-off.

Just as we have the past couple of years, TechCrunch is hitting up Seattle to hear about the latest and greatest startups the Emerald City has to offer.

For those of you who don’t know what I’m talking about, allow me to explain:

The TC Meetup + Pitch-off is an event where TC brings folks together from the local tech community to network and to enjoy the world-renowned TC Pitch-off, where ten startups compete for a table in Startup Alley at TC Disrupt an endless glory.

Each startup is given exactly sixty seconds to pitch their product to a panel of expert judges, including TC Editors and local VCs, who then conduct a short Q&A session with the founders.

Applications to the pitch-off are open now. Apply here!

First place gets a table in the Startup Alley at TC Disrupt. Second place gets two tickets to the conference, and the Audience Choice winner gets one ticket to the big show.

After the pitch-off, there will be ample time to network with the local tech community and share your story with the TC staff.

You can pick up tickets to the event right here.