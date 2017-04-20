Alexa now works with your G Suite calendar

Amazon’s connected speakers and other Alexa-powered devices will now work with your G Suite calendar, the company announced this morning. Once enabled, users will be able to ask Alexa to give them an overview of their day or make changes and other additions to their calendar as needed, just by speaking.

The change represents another step towards making Echo and other Alexa speakers more practical devices to have in the office, or for general business use.

G Suite is not the first calendaring platform that Alexa supports. The company has offered Google Calendar integration since launch, and added support earlier this year for both Outlook Calendar (including Hotmail, MSN, and Live email accounts) as well as Office 365 Calendar, for those with Exchange Online mailboxes. However, G Suite is one of the last major calendaring services Amazon needed to round out the voice accessible calendaring functionality.

With the addition, you can say things like “Alexa, what’s on my calendar?” or “Alexa, add lunch with Sarah at noon to my calendar,” and Alexa will respond accordingly.

Note that to enable the feature, you don’t search for it in the the Alexa Skill store, but rather make the change in the Alexa companion app. The option is available under Settings –> Calendar in the Accounts section of the Settings page.