Apps
500 Startups
surge
donald trump
business

Planned Parenthood enrolls in 500 startups’ seed program

Posted by
Next Story

Microsoft to shut down Wunderlist in favor of its new app, To-Do

Planned Parenthood has been threatened repeatedly with blockage of access in several states since Trump became our 45th president. But has also, as a consequence, received a serious spike in donations (40 times its normal rate, according to the Guardian). The organization’s leaders are now looking to 500 startups’ seed program to help them capitalize on the recent surge and harness technology to help further the momentum.

500 will donate $100,000 to the growing trove Planned Parenthood has already received since Trump took office as well as kick off a hackathon for the organization. Planned Parenthood team members will also receive mentorship for its period tracking app Spot On to help them find ways to improve the product and grow the user base.

The American Civil Liberties Union did something similar this year, joining Y Combinator’s winter batch to gain mentorship and network with some of the Valley’s most powerful allies in what is being called “The Resistance” — a growing progressive movement to confront the Trump presidency.

With YC and 500, we have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the Valley and hopefully it inspires others to do the same.
— Rebecca Woodcock, 500 Startups
The sexual health nonprofit is part of this resistance movement now honing in on Silicon Valley’s top tech talent to help give people the resources and information they need without government interference.

“Spot On and the digital product lab are really a big part of that,” says Planned Parenthood’s senior director of its digital product lab Jenny Friedler, who tells TechCrunch the app has the potential to reach a much larger audience who can utilize the app for sexual health information. “For us, the opportunity with 500 is thinking about growing audiences and 500 has experience particularly in growing audiences and reaching new audiences. It really helps us in huge ways on that promise of ‘care no matter what’.”

The growth work with 500 possibly comes at an advantageous time. President Trump signed legislation last week to cut off federal access to Planned Parenthood and other groups performing abortions and several states have added bills to defund the organization, nullifying a measure taken by the Obama administration just two days before Trump took office to bar states from cutting off that same access to family planning clinics.

500 co-founder Dave McClure has also been a vocal adversary of Trump, particularly on immigration and 500 partner Rebecca Woodcock informs TechCrunch Planned Parenthood is only the first of hopefully many other organizatons she hopes to induct into the program and make a positive impact upon.

“With YC and 500, we have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the Valley and hopefully it inspires others to do the same,” Woodcock told TechCrunch.

Crunchbase

  • Donald J. Trump

    • Bio Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American business magnate, investor, author, television personality and the newly elected President of the United States in the 2016 presidential election. He is the chairman and president of The Trump Organization, and the founder of Trump Entertainment Resorts. Trump's career, branding efforts, lifestyle and outspoken manner helped make him a celebrity, …
    • Full profile for Donald J. Trump

  • 500 Startups

    • Founded 2010
    • Overview 500 Startups is a global venture capital seed fund and startup accelerator based in Silicon Valley with ~$200M in assets under management. We have invested in a wide variety of technology startups all over the world, currently over 1,400 companies since our inception in 2010. Our team of 100 people manage seed investments in 18 countries and speak over 20 languages. We run accelerator programs in San …
    • Location Mountain View, CA
    • Categories E-Commerce, Venture Capital
    • Website http://500.co
    • Full profile for 500 Startups

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • surge
  • donald trump
  • business
  • 500 Startups
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Microsoft to shut down Wunderlist in favor of its new app, To-Do

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard