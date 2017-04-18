Apps
Mark Zuckerberg
Crunch Report | Facebook Launches Camera Effects Platform
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
- Facebook launches augmented reality Camera Effects developer platform
- Facebook launches beta of Spaces, its goofy and fun social VR platform
- Snapchat introduces World Lenses – live filters for just about anything
- Steve Ballmer’s new project sheds light on U.S. Government spending
- Pandora Premium opens to all, invites no longer needed
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: John Murillo
Notes
Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. If you see him, tell him I miss him.
