Apple makes iWork, iMovie & GarageBand apps free to all Mac & iOS users

Apple quietly rolled out updated versions of its iWork, iMovie and GarageBand apps on Mac and iOS today, making them free for all customers on both platforms. Many customers already had free copies of these apps, as they came free with new Mac or iOS devices. The pricing change, however, removes the requirement to have bought new Apple hardware to get the apps for free. This expands the apps’ reach to anyone using Apple devices, even if they never bought new or are using older devices.

The news of the price change was first reported by MacRumors, and we’ve confirmed.

iWork is actually a suite of productivity apps – Numbers, Keynote, and Pages – meant to rival Microsoft Office and Google Docs. Meanwhile, GarageBand and iMovie are more consumer-focused tools, for music and video editing.

Prior to the price change, the Mac versions of the iWork apps were $19.99 and the iOS versions were $9.99 apiece for those customers who hadn’t bought a new device in the past few years. iMovie and GarageBand for Mac were $14.99 and $4.99, respectively, and their iOS counterparts were $4.99 on the App Store.

Since late 2013, Apple had been bundling these apps with new iPhones, iPads, iPod touch devices and Macs, or making them free to download.

Below is a list of the now free apps, along with the software version requirements needed to run the latest versions: