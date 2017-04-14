The wait is over, hackathon fans. Disrupt NY 2017 is right around the corner, and with just a few short weeks left until we kick off the best startup show in the Big Apple, we thought it was high time we released the first batch of tickets to the Disrupt NY Hackathon.

The hackathon takes place May 13-14 at Manhattan’s Pier 36. Those of you looking to spend the weekend before Disrupt hard at work coding, tinkering and hacking together something pretty awesome can get your free hackathon tickets here.

The hackathon kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 13, with networking and the forming of the hackathon teams. On Sunday, after a grueling 20-plus hours of work (and a bit of fun), teams will have just 60 seconds to present their projects to a panel of judges on the Disrupt stage.

In addition to the satisfaction and pride that comes with building something awesome, those teams have the opportunity to score a few tickets to Disrupt, a $5,000 grand prize and several gadgets, toys and other monetary prizes from our sponsors.

All teams who earn a score of three or higher from our judges will win two free tickets to the main Disrupt conference on May 15-17.

At Disrupt, they’ll get to take in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition, check out hundreds of startups in Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, and hear from our incredible lineup of speakers in a series of interviews and fireside chats — folks like Female Founders Fund Founding Partner Anu Duggal and VP of Amazon Music Steve Boom, to name a few.

The hackathon is a great place for both hardware and software companies — software company AlexaSite won the event at Disrupt NY 2016, and hardware company Shower With Friends won the event at Disrupt SF in 2014.