After spending 2016 in Brooklyn, TechCrunch is returning to Manhattan for Disrupt NY 2017. For this year’s show, we’ll be taking over the beautiful Pier 36, a massive, state-of-the-art sports and entertainment facility right on the East River.

Pier 36 hosts 700,000 visitors per year, and has been home to some major events like the 2015 Pandora holiday concert, the 2012 Volkswagen Beetle unveiling, and the 9/11 Day of Service on the 15 year anniversary of 9/11 this past year.

Pier 36 has 70,000 square feet for us to play in, including a 15,000 square foot deck overlooking the East River, with breathtaking views of downtown Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty.

We are thrilled to call Pier 36 our home for Disrupt NY 2016, and we can’t wait to show you what we have in store for the space. Soon, we’ll be cramming the place full of thousands of innovators, investors and tech enthusiasts for the best startup show in the Big Apple.

At Disrupt, you’ll check out hundreds of promising early-stage domestic and international startups in the Startup Alley, hear from a slew of amazing speakers in a series of interviews and fireside chats, and attend the parties and after-parties to keep the networking going well into the evening hours.

Plus, you’ll get to watch as a few dozen startups partake in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition, where they’ll compete for the highly coveted Disrupt Cup, $50,000 and, perhaps most importantly, the attention of the press and startup community at large.

Extra early bird tickets are now available at just $1,795 each ($1,200 off the final retail price), and you can snag a ticket over on our ticketing page.

Disrupt NY 2017 takes place May 15-17 at the lovely Pier 36, and we can’t wait to see you all there.

Leverage the Disrupt audience. If you’re interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team at sponsors@techcrunch.com.

Featured Image: Mabry Campbell/Moment/Getty Images