Google launches a dedicated home for Chrome WebVR experiences

Today, Google made some WebVR updates to Chrome, adding support for Cardboard while also building a home for all of its online VR web content.

WebVR Experiments is a bit of a storefront for online VR experiences, albeit everything is free (at the moment) so it’s still more of a discovery tool. The page is launching with some cool (and bizarre) experiences that let you play VR ping pong, endure a musical rainstorm and chase around a donut.

WebVR allows users to visit experiences on the web without having to download an app, this is great for checking out content spontaneously. Click a link, pop your phone in a headset and get to browsing.

By adding Cardboard support, Google has massively expanded the reach of the WebVR platform given that over 10 million Cardboard headsets are out in the wild.

WebVR for Chrome now supports Daydream, Cardboard and 2D view on desktop and mobile, so anybody should be able to check out the experiences. The team also gave an update for desktop Chrome support on other headsets like the Rift and Vive, which it said is “coming soon.”