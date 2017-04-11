Virtualitics raises $4.4 million to power its Excel for VR

When you have so much data that the real world doesn’t do it justice, why not toss it into virtual reality?

Virtualitics is aiming to bring insight through isolation, visualization and manipulation, giving you a chance to get up-close and personal with your data while wearing a VR headset.

Today, the startup announced that it has closed a $4.4 million Series A led by The Venture Reality Fund. The Pasadena-based company has raised $7.4 million to date.

Business productivity use cases in VR are a still a bit on the lacking side. While many expect tasks like training and orientation to be aided greatly by virtual reality, the level of fidelity isn’t quite there yet. Many are hoping that telepresence tools will allow deeper levels of collaboration inside environments that can be more easily manipulated.

After loading datasets into the app, users are able to isolate particular data points and make edits in appearance and classification.

Virtualitics hopes that data visualization proves to be something business customers can use inside VR. The company is launching a closed beta later this month with major customers including Accenture. The company will be charging business customers on a per device basis.

CEO Michael Amori believes that the company’s product will deliver more than just prettier data, he sees the “immersive visualization” as a key to helping data scientists discover different “dimensions” of the findings that they’re poring through.

“If you can visualize the landscape of your data more effectively, you’ll be more likely to pick the right algorithms,” Amori told TechCrunch.

Amori says the company will likely finish its closed beta in three to five months at which point Visualitics will begin looking to launching on a wider scale.