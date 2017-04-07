Government
Twitter
Trump administration

U.S. Government drops its demand to reveal Twitter user’s identity

Posted by
Next Story

Tracking the explosive growth of open-source software

Less than 24 hours after news broke that Twitter was suing the federal government to protect the privacy of the person or persons behind a popular “rogue” anti-Trump account, the government has backed off. Today in a filing, Twitter dropped its charges against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection after the government withdrew its request to the company.

On March 14, DHS attempted to reveal the identity of the @ALT_uscis Twitter account, citing a law that lets the agency subpoena information pertaining to import and export codes. TechCrunch has reached out to DHS, Twitter, and the ACLU for comment and will update the story as it develops.

Featured Image: DoD News/Flickr UNDER A CC BY 2.0 LICENSE

Crunchbase

  • Twitter

    • Founded 2006
    • Overview Twitter is a global social networking platform that allows its users to send and read 140-character messages known as “tweets”. It enables registered users to read and post their tweets through the web, short message service (SMS), and mobile applications. As a global real-time communications platform, Twitter has more than 400 million monthly visitors and 255 million monthly active users around …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories SMS, Blogging Platforms, Social Media, Messaging
    • Website http://www.twitter.com/
    • Full profile for Twitter

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Twitter
  • Trump administration
  • Government
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Tracking the explosive growth of open-source software

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard