U.S. Government drops its demand to reveal Twitter user’s identity
Less than 24 hours after news broke that Twitter was suing the federal government to protect the privacy of the person or persons behind a popular “rogue” anti-Trump account, the government has backed off. Today in a filing, Twitter dropped its charges against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection after the government withdrew its request to the company.
On March 14, DHS attempted to reveal the identity of the @ALT_uscis Twitter account, citing a law that lets the agency subpoena information pertaining to import and export codes. TechCrunch has reached out to DHS, Twitter, and the ACLU for comment and will update the story as it develops.Featured Image: DoD News/Flickr UNDER A CC BY 2.0 LICENSE
