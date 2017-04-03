Netflix brings offline viewing to Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Netflix added support for offline viewing on iOS and Android late last year, and today it’s bringing the same feature to those on Windows 10, with the exception of Windows 10 mobile devices. Arriving now in the updated Windows 10 application, a subset of the Netflix catalog can be downloaded to your PC or tablet computer, in order to be viewed when a network connection is not available – such as when traveling.

The addition was spotted earlier today by the Windows Central blog, an unofficial source for Microsoft and Windows news.

A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the feature saying, ” Today, the Netflix app will support the downloading feature on Windows 10 laptops and tablets. We are constantly exploring new ways to make this feature available to more members and make it easier for more people to enjoy Netflix on the go.”

Similar to the launch on iOS and Android mobile devices, offline viewing is not available for just any title on Netflix, due to rights issues. Instead, the feature is limited to a mix of Netflix Originals and select licensed content.

However, because of Netflix’s vast selection of its own programming, that still means there are a lot of shows and specials that can be downloaded locally, including popular programs like Stranger Things, House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Narcos, The Crown, Bloodline, Sense8, and many others, as well as a number of specials, like live standup comedy specials, as well as documentaries and other Netflix films, for instance.

This offline catalog remains consistent regardless of device – iOS, Android or Windows 10 – but it may vary slightly by region, depending on licensing restrictions.

Downloading content is not difficult – in the updated app, you just tap the button with the down arrow next to the show, movie or episode you want to watch to save it to your Windows 10 device. You can also browse for things that can be downloaded through the new section in the app, “Available for Download,” via the menu. Here, another tab called “My Downloads” will let you manage that content.

The feature is now available to users worldwide, Netflix also confirmed.

We should note that there are a few reports from early adopters that downloads are not working properly for them. When they try to download content on a supported device, they’re getting a “download error” message saying “there was a problem.” (Netflix says it’s looking into this problem, and we’ll update if it determines the issue or offers a solution.)

The Windows 10 app is available on the official Microsoft Store, here.

Image credits: Windows Central