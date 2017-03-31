Travauxlib takes care of your home renovation for you

French startup Travauxlib matches you with construction companies so that they can take care of your home. The company raised $1.9 million (€1.8 million) from Xavier Niel, Breega Capital and Bpifrance.

Travauxlib usually works on complete home renovation, kitchen remodeling, bathroom work and home extensions. In other words, if you want to change something about your home and it costs anything between €3,000 and €300,000, Travauxlib can help you. On average, clients pay between €15,000 and €20,000.

But the startup doesn’t handle the construction work itself. It’s a marketplace with construction partners paying to work with Travauxlib.

For construction companies, the startup helps you find new clients by showcasing your work on its website. You can generate a quote using Travauxlib and bill your clients directly on the platform. It’s a big time saver as you don’t have to take care of all the paperwork. Finally, Travauxlib tries to work with photographers to take photos of your work.

There are more than a thousand companies on Travauxlib working with the startup’s clients. The selection process is quite tough as the startup only keeps the most competent construction companies.

Right now, Travauxlib is only available in Paris and around Paris, but the company is thinking about opening new markets.

While home renovation doesn’t sound as sexy as many startups out there, it’s been neglected for too long. It’s a very fragmented market and you never know how to find the best company for your home.

Travauxlib adds both more transparency and a technology layer to speed up everything before and after the home renovation process. This could be enough to create a good revenue stream.