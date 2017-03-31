Equity Podcast: Dropbox’s capital appetite and average revenue per dog

Welcome to the third episode of Equity, TechCrunch’s newest podcast. Each week we dive into the startup and venture capital worlds, with a special focus on where they collide.

This week our own Matthew Lynley is off, so Katie Roof and myself sat down with a pair of venture capitalists from Canaan Partners, an investment shop with just over $3 billion in raised funds.

Maha Ibrahim (a former Bullish interview, and future Disrupt guest) and Hrach Simonian from Canaan have made a combined 38 investments in 15 companies to date, according to Crunchbase data.

This week we discussed the massive Dropbox debt facility (and its historical echoes), the rough situation at Munchery, and the M&A market including Katie’s scoop on the Rover-Dogvacay tie-up, and all things Amazon.

It was a fun episode, so subscribe, pour a drink, and hit play.

Equity drops every Friday at 6:00 am PT