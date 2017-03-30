At Disrupt NY, hear top investors talk about what to expect in 2017 and beyond

The world’s gone topsy turvy since President Trump was elected U.S. president in a narrow win that seemed to surprise even Trump himself.

How is his administration — so dramatically different from the Obama administration before it — impacting the world of startups? Who will deregulation benefit the most? And how do investors feel about Jay Clayton, who has been nominated to head the SEC and is focused on goosing the market for IPOs?

We’re excited to announce that an investor panel at our upcoming Disrupt NY show will tackle these questions and many more. For example, startups are turning to debt as insiders turn weary of continuing to fund the same companies. Is that smart or too high-risk? Are acquirers generally willing to pay up right now, or do they expect maturing companies to settle for less? Do companies no longer need the public markets or is that myth?

We want answers, and we think you do, too. That’s we’re elated to be sitting down with venture investors Stuart Ellman of RRE Ventures, Maha Ibrahim of Canaan Partners, and Amish Jani of FirstMark Capital for a fast-paced, 20-minute chat, where we’ll cover as much ground as we can. It’s one of our favorite panel discussions each year, but we think this particular trio will be especially potent.

Stuart Ellman, RRE Ventures

Ellman cofounded RRE in 1994, and while these days he looks primarily at fintech and robotics from his perch in New York, he has been involved with a wide assortment of companies and organizations over the years, from Business Insider (sold to Axel Springer) and Proofpoint (now publicly traded), to the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Amish Jani, FirstMark Capital

Amish Jani, a FirstMark Capital cofounder, can also talk with us about a range of topics and sectors, given that he invests broadly across mobile, education, healthcare, online marketing, infrastructure software and commerce. One of his recent exits, in fact, was Shopify’s 2015 IPO. (Did we mention that he has 24 investments cooking currently?)

Maha Ibrahim, Canaan Partners

Ibrahim — who has an PhD in economics — joined Canaan since 2000, where she was early to recognize the power of social gaming (investing in recently sold Kabam, for example). Yet she, too, has funded a wide array of companies over the years, from the luxury marketplace The RealReal to the data management company Komprise.

