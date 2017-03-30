Uber’s Anthony Levandowski invokes Fifth Amendment rights in Waymo suit

Uber executive and Otto co-founder Anthony Levandowski is asserting his Fifth Amendment rights in regard to a lawsuit filed by Waymo against Uber, which accuses the company and Levandowski of stealing technology related to autonomous vehicles from the Google self-driving car project prior to his departure. A lawyer for Levandowski told the court that the engineer would exercise his Fifth Amendment rights broadly because there exists “potential for criminal action” which could lead to self-incrimination, as reported by the New York Times.

The Times cites court transcripts from a Thursday hearing, which include Levandowski’s lawyers invoking the amendment in what appears to be a precaution related to document release. The position of Levandowski and his application of the amendment could change, however, as his lawyers said that the position is subject to change pending examination of the case in greater detail.

Invocation of those rights in this case is another interesting turn in what has been a dramatic court proceeding thus far between the two companies. Waymo claims that Levandowski knowingly stole technology from the company (when it was still Google’s self-driving car project, during which time Levandowski was employed there), and then took steps to cover up the theft.

Uber has mostly focused on inquiring why Waymo has not handled this apparent violation of his employment agreement via arbitration, which is the means it contractually requires for dealing with disputes with employees. It was revealed earlier this week that Waymo did indeed pursue arbitration against Levandowski in October, prior to filing suit against his employer this February. This action focused on accusations of employee poaching, however, and left out the claims of proprietary information theft, which Uber says should also be subject to arbitration.

The judge in the case has also criticized Uber for making heavy redactions of documents it submitted to the court relevant to the case.

Uber Associate General Counsel Angela Padilla provided the following statement regarding the case, when we contacted the company for response: