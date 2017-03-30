crunch
Crunch Report | Dropbox Uploads $600 Million Credit Line
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- Twitter stops counting @ Replies towards its 140 characters on web and mobile
- Audi to acquire rental provider Silvercar to expand its mobility services
- Dropbox reportedly secures a $600 million credit line
- Toyota Research Institute puts $35M into AI-powered materials research
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
