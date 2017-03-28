The lineup for TC Sessions: Justice just keeps getting better. I’m excited to announce that Facebook Global Head of Diversity Maxine Williams will be joining us onstage at TC Sessions: Justice in June. We’ll be discussing Facebook’s diversity playbook and its strategy to foster inclusion in the workplace.

As head of diversity at Facebook, Williams is tasked with trying to make Facebook as diverse as the people who use its platform. Facebook’s user base is 52 percent white in the U.S., compared to 55 percent white in 2015, according to Facebook’s 2016 diversity report. In that report, Facebook disclosed data around sexual orientation and gender identity for the first time. Of the 61 percent of employees who responded, 7 percent identified as LGBTQA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or asexual).

“The more different people we have who are focused on solving the problems we have in this world, the better results we will get,” Williams told me at the time. “Sexual orientation and gender identity were two things we know have been categories that have put people in traditionally marginalized positions.”

Other confirmed speakers include Salesforce Chief Equality Officer Tony Prophet, 500 Startups Venture Partner Monique Woodard and We the Protestors co-founder DeRay McKesson.

