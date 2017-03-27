Wells Fargo lets you use Apple Pay and Android Pay to withdraw money

Wells Fargo just announced that you’ll be able to use your phone or smartwatch to withdraw money from 13,000 ATMs in the U.S. As spotted by MacRumors, the bank says that it will support Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay. 5,000 ATMs should already support those NFC payment systems, others will follow suit.

TechCrunch first reported that Bank of America and Wells Fargo were both looking at Apple Pay for their ATM networks. Bank of America already started rolling out cardless ATMs last summer with support for Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay and Microsoft Wallet.

Wells Fargo is adopting the same strategy without Microsoft Wallet but I don’t think anyone cares. It is going to be convenient for customers who use a credit card for card transactions. They won’t have to carry around their debit card anymore.

After putting your phone on the NFC sticker and confirming with your fingerprint, you’ll still have to type your PIN number before you can withdraw money.

And if you have an old phone, you can also withdraw money without your debit card using the Wells Fargo app. After signing in, you can get a temporary 8-digit code to replace your plastic card.

Now let’s see if Citibank and Chase will also adopt Apple Pay and Android Pay in the future.