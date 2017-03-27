Android
Crunch Report | Creator of Android Teases Bezel-less Smartphone

  1. Android creator Andy Rubin teases first look at Essential’s bezel-less smartphone
  2. Facebook officially launches “Town Hall” for contacting government reps, adds local election reminders
  3. Spotify acquires content recommendation startup MightyTV

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Mitch Eason
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

    Bio Andy Rubin is the founder and CEO of Playground Global, a studio that provides resources, mentorship and funding to startups making hardware devices. Andy is most known for his instrumental work in mobile, acting as the co-founder and CEO for both Android and Danger Inc., and SVP of Mobile at Google. Andy joined the Google team in 2005 through the acquisition of Android, which under his leadership …
    Overview Discover and stream the best of movies and TV with a few easy swipes. MightyTV factors in your personal preferences along with the opinions of trusted friends so you spend less time searching, and more time streaming video you'll love. We employ A.I. to create truly personalized experiences for our users. Choose from a wide variety of streaming services and sort by price. We keep your needs in mind …
    Overview Spotify is a commercial music streaming service that provides restricted digital content from a range of record labels and artists. Users can browse through the interface by artist, album, genre, playlist, record label, and direct searches. It also enables individuals to create, share, and edit playlists with other users. If users want recommendations, they can integrate their system with Last.fm, …
