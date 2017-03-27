Spotify acquires content recommendation startup MightyTV

Spotify this morning announced it has acquired content recommendation service MightyTV, in an effort to further enhance the company’s advertising products and its marketing technology platforms. The deal will also see MightyTV’s founder and CEO Brian Adams joining, where he will become Spotify’s VP of Technology, focused on both of these initiatives.

The company declined to disclosed the terms of the deal.

Prior to MightyTV, Adams was the co-founder and CEO of AdMeld, an advertising optimization platform for publishers that was acquired by Google in 2011. He then joined Google to run the Doubleclick Publisher Platform, before leaving to start his own company again in 2015.

MightyTV, as the name implies, was a startup that offered TV show and movie recommendations. The company had developed a Tinder-stlye mobile app for iOS and Android that would let you quickly indicate whether you liked or disliked a given title as a means of helping to customize MightyTV’s suggestions to your own personal tastes. These recommendations would then improve over time, the more you used the product.

From a consumer perspective, what made MightyTV interesting was not necessarily its Tinder-like interface – though that was fun – but that it combined different approaches to making its suggestions – those that come from the aggregated user ratings as well as those that better understood one’s individual tastes.

Spotify earlier this month acquired another technology startup, Sonalytic, which also had an angle on improving recommendations. Like an improved Shazam, its tech could identify song snippets and even songs playing at live events. But it also had a machine-learning music recommendation technology that could help you find the music you liked for a given context, like road trips or gym workouts, for example.

Beyond Spotify’s interest in improving recommendations – an area that’s a battlefield for today’s streaming services – the company’s interest in MightyTV and its leadership has to do with its plans for programmatic audio advertising and native brand ads, the company’s announcement indicated.

Spotify launched programmatic audio globally last summer, allowing advertisers to target audiences based on age, gender, genres, and playlists in real-time.

With the combination of MightyTV’s recommendation technology, and Adams’ adtech and consumer expertise, the acquisition has multiple advantages for Spotify.

“The content recommendation system MightyTV has built is incredibly aligned with how we think about advertising technology and marketing personalization,” said Jason Richman, VP of Product at Spotify, in a statement. “Brian and his team will help us continue to innovate on free monetization and extend our leadership position in programmatic audio.”

“Spotify has built the leading marketplace for fans and creators,” said Adams. “It’s an enormous opportunity for me and the team to help create native brand experiences that stay true to a product that millions love.”

MightyTV’s team of eight will be joining as part of the acquisition and will be based in Spotify’s New York City, Toronto and Stockholm offices.

MightyTV had raised $4.25 million in seed funding, according to CrunchBase.

Spotify confirmed that as a result of this acquisition, the MightyTV mobile app would be shutting down.

Featured Image: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek/Getty Images