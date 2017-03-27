Apple opens lottery registration for WWDC 2017

Developers, let’s see if you’re in luck this year and get a ticket for Apple’s developer conference, WWDC 2017. While tickets cost $1,599, there are just too many people who want to go to the conference to accommodate them all. For the past few years, Apple has run a lottery to select ticket holders. The lottery is opening now for WWDC 2017.

You have until March 31 at 10 AM PDT to apply. Apple will ask for a credit card number and your card will be charged if you get picked. So you have to be super sure that you want to go. Alternatively, you can apply for a scholarship.

Apple already announced that WWDC is moving to San Jose this year. The conference will take place on on June 5-9, 2017. San Francisco has become very expensive, especially when it comes to finding a hotel room during WWDC. San Jose should make it cheaper for attendees. The conference should be roughly the same size with 5,000 attendees.

It’s also more convenient for Apple as the event will be closer to Apple’s headquarters. This way, Apple engineers will be able to go back and forth between WWDC and their office.

Finally, there’s a new code of conduct for attendees. I’m glad that Apple is trying to make its developer community as inclusive as possible: