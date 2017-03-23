Diversity
wayup
Trinity Ventures
funding

WayUp gets $18.5 million more to help college grads find jobs

Posted by
Next Story

New augmented reality visualization app Dotty has launched in the app store

Recent college grads need a better way to search for jobs. Or at least, that’s the thesis of New York-based WayUp, which recently raised $18.5 million in Series B funding to execute on this vision.

Trinity Ventures, which led the investment, is also gaining a board seat via partner Karan Mehandru. Existing investors, including General Catalyst, Lerer-Hippeau Ventures and SV Angel also participated in the funding round.

Originally an internship and job board for college students, WayUp now additionally targets the entry level workforce, a market that they believe is underrepresented. LinkedIn’s job search platform and sites like Indeed are geared towards every career stage.

“LinkedIn is built for a much older generation,” according to Liz Wessel, WayUp’s co-founder and CEO. She feels that WayUp makes it easier to search and apply for jobs via their smartphone and touted the site’s efforts to reach job seekers via text message.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Mehandru said Trinity invested because they “believe employers and candidates deserve a modern, mobile first platform.” Mehandru feels “Wayup has the potential to surpass LinkedIn over time as the dominant next generation platform that becomes the online resume for the next generation and connects employers with candidates to get them hired. ”

Wessel emphasized the “personalized” aspects of their platform with its custom user profiles, and claims that WayUp makes it easier for companies to find the candidates they are looking for, because of its tailored search preferences. Like many startups these days, they are investing in machine learning to build better algorithms. 

They’ve found that employers are willing to pay for WayUp, with some spending as little as $75 for a basic plan and others spending over $500,000 to utilize all the potential features on the platform. Because their site targets recent graduates, businesses are able to isolate for criteria like major and G.P.A.

Companies are even able to search by gender and race (if the job seeker opts in). It is not legal for U.S. employers to specify that they are looking for these qualities, but they are able to peruse the candidates. Wessel likens it to attending a job fair at a predominantly female or black school. (Hopefully this will result in inclusion, not exclusion).

Related Articles

Ford CTO Raj Nair and WayUp CEO Liz Wessel will join us at Disrupt NY 2017 Student job finder WayUp acquires competitor Looksharp WayUp Launches An iPhone App To Let Students Apply For Jobs On The Go

Currently the team has over 50 employees and they plan to use the funding to build out their engineering and product teams. They may even use it to make more acquisitions. 

 

The company has raised $27.5 million in capital since it was founded in July 2014. Previous investors include RRE Ventures, Y Combinator and Eniac Ventures.

When asked about future plans, Wessel said she “would love to go public one day, but it’s a little early to be planning.”

 

Crunchbase

  • Aileen Lee

    • Bio Aileen has many years of experience helping startups build products customers love, and helping companies scale, both as an investor and an operator.She is the founder of Cowboy Ventures, a seed-stage focused fund. Cowboy Ventures seeks to back exceptional founders who are building technology products that re-imagine work and personal life in large and growing markets - we call it Life 2.0. Cowboy-backed …
    • Full profile for Aileen Lee

  • Kirsten Green

    • Bio Kirsten Green used a unique and unconventional blend of professional history and acquired investment experience to launch San Francisco-based Forerunner Ventures in 2010, where she currently serves as Founder and Managing Director. Noticing that emerging purchasing processes were linear and ripe for improvement, Kirsten developed a pacesetter mentality and analytical eye to remain ahead of experience-driven …
    • Full profile for Kirsten Green

  • Theresia Gouw

    • Bio Theresia is an engineer, an experienced entrepreneur, and successful investor in the new mobility space, focused primarily on Consumer, Social Commerce, and Security opportunities. Prior to co-founding Aspect Ventures, Theresia was a partner at Accel for 15 years, with a number of successful exits, including IPOs for Imperva (IMPV), PeopleSupport (PSPT), Trulia (TRLA), and acquisitions of Kosmix …
    • Full profile for Theresia Gouw

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • wayup
  • Trinity Ventures
  • funding
  • Diversity
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

New augmented reality visualization app Dotty has launched in the app store

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard