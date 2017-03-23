How Everette Taylor went from a homeless college dropout to chief marketing officer at Skurt

There are roughly 58,000 homeless students on college campuses in the United States (according to the National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY) and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

That number could actually be much higher, given students’ reluctance to disclose any issues with their housing.

That same dynamic is also in play with Coding Bootcamps where students have been able to get diversity scholarships or other financial resources, but are still homeless due to high housing costs in the cities where bootcamps are based.

On Today’s Breaking Into Startups Episode, we share Everette Taylor’s untold story about how he went from being homeless in high school, dropped out of college, but went on to become the Chief Marketing Officer at Skurt.