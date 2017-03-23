Amazon
Apple
acquires
Crunch Report | Amazon Buys Souq
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
Twitter remembers it owns Tweetdeck
Today’s Stories
- Amazon to acquire Souq, a Middle East clone once valued at $1B, for $650M
- Apple has acquired Workflow, a powerful automation tool for iPad and iPhone
- Instagram begins blurring some sensitive content, opens two-factor to all
- WikiLeaks releases new CIA documents describing Mac exploits
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Messenger
- Description Messenger is a Facebook messaging app that allows users to message Facebook friends and people in their phone book.
- Website https://www.messenger.com/
- Full profile for Messenger
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
- Founded 2010
- Overview Instagram is a free photo sharing application that enables its users to take photos, apply filters, and share them on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, Tumblr, Flickr, and Posterous. It allows its users to capture and customize their photos and videos with several custom-built filter effects. Developed by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, Instagram is compatible with all iOS …
- Location Menlo Park, CA
- Categories Photography, Social Media, Photo Sharing, Mobile
- Website http://instagram.com
- Full profile for Instagram
-
Amazon
- Founded 1994
- Overview Amazon is an e-commerce retailer formed originally to provide consumers with products in two segments. It offers users with merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. Operating in North American and International markets, Amazon provides its services through websites such as amazon.com and amazon.ca. It also enables authors, musicians, filmmakers, …
- Location Seattle, WA
- Categories Crowdsourcing, E-Commerce, Internet, Delivery, Retail, Software
- Founders Jeff Bezos
- Website http://amazon.com
- Full profile for Amazon
-
Amazon Web Services
- Founded 2006
- Overview Amazon Web Services provides information technology infrastructure services to businesses in the form of web services. Its products and solutions include cloud computing, compute, networking, storage and content delivery, databases, analytics, application services, deployment and management, mobile services, applications, AWS marketplace software, startups, enterprises, partners, government and education, …
- Location Seattle, WA
- Categories Web Development, Software, Information Technology, Information Services
- Website http://aws.amazon.com
- Full profile for Amazon Web Services
-
Amazon Echo
- Description Amazon Echo is designed around your voice.
- Website http://www.amazon.com/oc/echo/
- Full profile for Amazon Echo
-
WikiLeaks
- Founded 2007
- Overview WikiLeaks is a non-profit media organization and online platform that provides secretive news and information to the public. It publishes secret information and classified media taken from anonymous sources and providers. It provides information related to agreements between governments, letters exchanged between government officials, Logs related to political events and wars, and more. Its …
- Categories Non Profit, Media and Entertainment, News, Information Services
- Founders Julian Assange
- Website http://wikileaks.ch
- Full profile for WikiLeaks
0
SHARES