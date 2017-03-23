Amazon
Crunch Report | Amazon Buys Souq

  1. Amazon to acquire Souq, a Middle East clone once valued at $1B, for $650M
  2. Apple has acquired Workflow, a powerful automation tool for iPad and iPhone
  3. Instagram begins blurring some sensitive content, opens two-factor to all
  4. WikiLeaks releases new CIA documents describing Mac exploits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

