CoreOS extends its Tectonic Kubernetes service to Azure and OpenStack

While CoreOS is probably still best known for its Linux distribution, that was only the company’s gateway drug to a wider range of services. Tectonic, the company’s service for running Kubernetes-based container deployments in the enterprise, sits at the core of its business. Until now, Tectonic could only be used for installing and managing Kubernetes on bare-metal and AWS, but starting today, it will also support Azure and OpenStack. Support for these two platforms is currently in preview.

In practice, this means that the CoreOS Tectonic Installer, which will be available under an open source license, now allows you to set up Kubernetes clusters on Azure and OpenStack. Google’s Cloud Platform is obviously still missing from this list, but chances are CoreOS will also add support for the Google Cloud in the future (assuming there is enough demand).

As before, Tectonic remains free for deployments on up to 10 nodes. To help new users get started with this technology, the company also released a few hands-on tutorials that provide step-by-step instructions for setting up a Kubernetes cluster with the help of its service.

CoreOS’ other main service is Quay, its container registry for the enterprise. It’s extending Quay to offer better support for Kubernetes-based applications, which can often include multiple container images (plus the configuration files to make them all work together).

“By leveraging a new registry plugin, Helm can now interact directly with Quay to pull an application definition and then use this to retrieve the necessary images and apply the configurations to ensure the application is successfully deployed,” the company explains in today’s announcement. “All of this is done through a community-driven API specification, called App Registry, that enables the Kubernetes ecosystem to develop more sophisticated tools and more reliable deployment pipelines.”