Nintendo blames Switch Joy-Con issue on ‘manufacturing variation,’ offers fix

Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch, has been received quite favorably by us and others (having one of the best games ever on it helped) — but one recurring complaint concerned the Joy-Con L, or left controller, as everyone else calls it. Interruptions in the wireless signal were rare for me but more common for others, and Nintendo has finally acknowledged the problem as a hardware one.

“A manufacturing variation has resulted in wireless interference with a small number of the left Joy-Con,” read a statement issued by Nintendo of America. The problem has been “corrected at the factory level,” so Switches going forward shouldn’t have the issue.

In the meantime, if you’re having trouble, you should be able to send your controller in to be fixed; it shouldn’t take more than a week. You can call the number you see here (under physical damage) for help, or try going through the troubleshooting process here, at which point you should be provided with repair options.

Hardware launches are nearly always difficult, and some companies (looking at you, Samsung) have trouble taking responsibility for problems, so props to Nintendo for being relatively upfront about this.

