Crunch Report | Google Maps Launches Location Sharing with Others
Next Story
Amazon delays its entry into Southeast Asia
Today’s Stories
- Google Maps will let you share your location with friends and family for a specific period of time
- Coffee Meets Bagel introduces $35/month premium membership to fight ghosting
- Baidu’s chief scientist, who led its AI research, is leaving the company
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES